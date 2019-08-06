disney+ streaming service

Disney to offer $12.99 monthly bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services

BURBANK, Calif. -- When The Walt Disney Company launches its Disney+ streaming service later this year, users will have the option to subscribe to a package that also includes Hulu and ESPN+ for a discount.

The company announced Tuesday that its bundle of the three streaming services will $12.99 per month.

A subscription to just Disney+, which will feature content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic, will cost $6.99, the company had previously announced.

Hulu, which features general entertainment fare compared to family-oriented Disney+, starts at $5.99 per month, and ESPN+ starts at $4.99 per month. Disney owns ESPN and recently took full operational control of Hulu.

Disney is making the bundle available Nov. 12, the same day Disney+ is set to launch.

