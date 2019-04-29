make-a-wish

Disney, Will Smith team up to grant wishes for #FriendLikeMe challenge

This promotional photo from Disney's "Aladdin" shows Will Smith as Genie. (Walt Disney Studios)

If you were the Genie in Disney's "Aladdin" and had the chance to grant three heartfelt wishes for someone, who would you share them with?



As two of Make-A-Wish's largest wish granters, Disney and Will Smith have teamed up to encourage fans around the world to join the new #FriendLikeMe challenge. Fans who participate will help unlock up to $1 million from Disney to help Make-A-Wish grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world.

To participate, tag a friend on Twitter and/or Instagram. For every public post with #FriendLikeMe from April 29 through May 24, Disney will donate $5, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish to help grant life-changing wishes all over the world. For more information, go to FriendLikeMe.org.

Disney's "Aladdin" hits theaters in the United States on May 24.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmake a wishdisneymake a wishfeel goodcharities
