ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride, prompting closure of roller coaster

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland's popular Space Mountain attraction remained closed following an incident in which a man climbed off the roller coaster while it was in motion, officials said.

ANAHEIM, California --
Disneyland's popular Space Mountain attraction remained closed Thursday following an incident two days earlier in which a man climbed off the roller coaster while it was in motion, officials said.

According to Disneyland officials, the man in his 20s was unhurt and was guided to safety by park employees. He was able walk to a first-aid station and was later taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The California Division of Occupational Safety was immediately informed of the Tuesday incident.

It was unclear when the Tomorrowland ride would be reopened, pending inspection from the state agency.

The man "used force to maneuver his way out" of the roller coaster's vehicle, whose lap restraint mechanism remained in place, Disneyland officials said.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneydisneylandamusement rideamusement parkroller coasteru.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cast of upcoming 'Kim Possible' movie greets fans
NYC non-profit gives back to veterans with free Broadway shows
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
'Emotional': Tom Hanks, Tim Allen finish 'Toy Story 4'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
Cause revealed after woman gets stuck in NYC elevator for 3 days
Massive fire destroys paper plant in NJ, closing some schools
Search for missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
Federal government intervenes for NYCHA reform
Water main break floods UWS intersection
Show More
Engineer: 'Swiss cheese' holes in Bronx bridge need immediate repair
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people
Knicks agree to trade sending All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas
More News