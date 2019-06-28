Arts & Entertainment

Main Street Electrical Parade is coming back to Disneyland starting in August for limited-time

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- There is good news for all Disneyland fanatics. The theme park is bringing back the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade this August.

The parade is set to return August 2 with performances running through September 30.

The nighttime parade has always been a classic favorite, but it's only returned to the park a few times in its history.

The dazzling nighttime parade premiered at Disneyland in 1972 and ended its run there in November 1996, but also appeared at California Adventure and at other parks around the world. The parade returned again to Anaheim in January 2017 for a limited time.

The Main Street Electrical Parade has featured Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Goofy on parade floats covered in about half a million twinkling lights. Other characters making appearances in the past include Cinderella, Peter Pan, Snow White and Pinocchio.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
