Dixie Chicks working on first album in 13 years

LOS ANGELES -- The Dixie Chicks took the long way around, but they're returning with new music soon after a 13-year hiatus.

The award-winning group's lead singer, Natalie Maines, took to Instagram recently to tease a new album.

Using a baby filter, Maines exclaims "Dixie Chicks!" Bandmates Emily Robison and Martie Maguire then say "Album" and "Coming." Their producer, Jack Antonoff, says "Someday."



Their representative has not responded to an email seeking comment on the upcoming album.

The Dixie Chicks' last album in 2006, "Taking the Long Way," won the Grammy award for Album of the Year.

The group received both support and severe backlash in 2003 after Maines told a London audience that they were ashamed President George W. Bush was from Texas.
