Don't miss these 3 top adventure movies screening around New Rochelle

Read on for the highest rated adventure films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Feb. 14. Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Want to catch an early screening of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"? The family-friendly flick already has a Tomatometer Score of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. "The visual soars but the franchise's emotional heartbeat struggles to make itself heard over the din of subplots and the annoying banter of Hiccup's teen tribemates," according to Philip De Semlyen of Time Out, while the Hollywood Reporter's Michael Rechtshaffen said, "All told, by the time 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' nears the end of its Harry Potter-esque closing trajectory, in which Hiccup must learn how to let go, the bittersweet result will have audiences finding it equally hard to say goodbye."
Aquaman
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
With a Tomatometer Score of 65 percent and an Audience Score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. "Veteran cinematographer Don Burgess's widescreen images beguile, and Bill Brzeski's production design impresses mightily, but next time, someone please give Momoa and company some memorable dialogue," noted Andrea Gronvall of the Chicago Reader, while the Toronto Sun's Mark Daniell said, "A thoroughly entertaining ride."
