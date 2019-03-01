Don't miss these 4 top crime movies screening around New York City

Read on for the highest rated crime films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has been a must-watch since its release in October of 2018.
The Public (Buffalo)'s M. Faust said, "The moment that will be McCarthy's Oscar clip (there's no doubt she'll get a nomination) comes when she stands before a judge and manages to be both contrite and yet triumphant."
While James Berardinelli of ReelViews noted, "McCarthy plays it straight, allowing her talent as an actress -- often hidden under the dreck for which she draws big paychecks -- to shine through."
You can catch it at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Tuesday, Mar. 5. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has been a must-watch since its release in August of 2018.
"The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same," according to Lawrence Ware of Slate.
While the Observer's Oliver Jones called it "a kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America."
Get a piece of the action at Stuart Cinema & Cafe (79 West St.) through Tuesday, Mar. 5. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bound
Corky, a tough female ex-con, and her lover, Violet, concoct a scheme to steal millions of stashed mob money and pin the blame on Violet's crooked boyfriend Caesar.
With a Tomatometer Score of 88 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '90s flick is a good bet.
You can catch it at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square W) on Wednesday, Mar. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Bad Seed
Air Force Colonel Kenneth Penmark and his wife, Christine, dote on their daughter, Rhoda -- as does their lonely landlady, Monica Breedlove. But self-centered Rhoda has a secret tendency for selfishness and loves to accumulate gifts, whether given or stolen, in her room. Christine keeps her knowledge of her daughter's darker side to herself, but when a schoolmate of Rhoda's dies mysteriously, her self-deception unravels.
With a Tomatometer Score of 65 percent and an Audience Score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this vintage film deserves a watch.
Cinema Crazed's Felix Vasquez Jr. deemed it "a near perfect thriller."
And Matthew Sorrento of Film Threat said, "The 'secret' villain is the missing father -- or we should say, the mother for trying to child-rear by herself. The bad seed is dead, but single parents, be warned."
It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square W) on Tuesday, Mar. 5. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.