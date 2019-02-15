Don't miss these 4 top dramas screening around New Rochelle

Read on for the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, The Favourite has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on December 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
The Favourite is one of two films leading with 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film also scored a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
It's playing at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Sunday, February 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, and relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 80 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Green Book is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "Green Book takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Green Book scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film also took home three Golden Globes, including Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
It's playing at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Monday, February 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a critical approval rating of 74 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Cold Pursuit is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "Cold Pursuit delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Wednesday, February 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 61 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Bohemian Rhapsody is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
The music flick scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bohemian Rhapsody also took home two Golden Globes, including Best Drama Motion Picture.
It's playing at Regal New Roc Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX (33 Le Count Place) through Wednesd, February 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
