Don't miss these 4 top dramas screening around New York City

If...
Satire about a traditional English boys' boarding school, where social hierarchy reigns supreme and power remains in the hands of distanced and ineffectual teachers and callously vicious prefects in the Upper Sixth. But three Lower Sixth students, leader Mick Travis, Wallace and Johnny decide on a shocking course of action to redress the balance of privilege once and for all.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this mid-century classic has been a favorite of critics. The site's critical consensus notes that "Incendiary, subversive, and darkly humorous, If... is a landmark of British countercultural cinema."
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, BlacKkKlansman has garnered plenty of praise since its release on August 10. The site's critical consensus indicates that "BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, If Beale Street Could Talk has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 25. The site's critical consensus has it that "If Beale Street Could Talk honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
Midnight Cowboy
Joe Buck is a wide-eyed hustler from Texas hoping to score big with wealthy New York City women; he finds a companion in Enrico "Ratso" Rizzo, an ailing swindler with a bum leg and a quixotic fantasy of escaping to Florida.
With a critical approval rating of 90 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1969 release has a strong following. The site's critical consensus has it that "John Schlesinger's gritty, unrelentingly bleak look at the seedy underbelly of urban American life is undeniably disturbing, but Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight's performances make it difficult to turn away."
