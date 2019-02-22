Don't miss these 4 top dramas screening around New York City

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Feb. 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."
While Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
You can catch it at UA Kaufman Astoria Cinemas 14 & RPX (35-30 38th St.), and UA Staten Island Stadium 16 & RPX (2474 Forest Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28; as well as Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas (15902 Jamaica Ave.) and AMC Empire 25 (234 W. 42nd St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Hate U Give
Raised in a poverty-stricken slum, a 16-year-old girl named Starr now attends a suburban prep school. After she witnesses a police officer shoot her unarmed best friend, she's torn between her two very different worlds as she tries to speak her truth.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Hate U Give" has been a must-watch since its release in October of 2018.
"Tillman has an excellent touch for the quietly impactful scenes with Starr and her family, as well as the news footage-style depictions of marches and protests that go sideways," according to Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times.
And the Chicago Reader's Ben Sachs said, "The filmmakers understand their characters so thoroughly that the insights seem to grow organically from their experiences. This is American studio filmmaking at its finest."
It's playing at Stuart Cinema & Cafe (79 West St.) on Friday, Feb. 22, and Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn (445 Albee Square W) on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018.
"Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," noted A.O. Scott of the New York Times.
While the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos' most trenchant and relevant work yet."
The film is in the running for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, best actress and best supporting actress.
It's playing at Cinepolis Chelsea (260 W. 23rd St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27, as well as Williamsburg Cinemas (217 Grand St.) and City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Moulin Rouge
A celebration of love and creative inspiration takes place in the infamous, gaudy and glamorous Parisian nightclub at the cusp of the 20th century. A young poet, who is plunged into the heady world of Moulin Rouge, begins a passionate affair with the club's most notorious and beautiful star.
With a Tomatometer Score of 76 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Moulin Rouge" is a worthy candidate for your entertainment.
Of the 2001 film, Newsweek's David Ansen said, "Moulin Rouge seems to defy esthetic gravity: by reveling in all things artificial, it arrives, giddily, at the genuine."
Catch it on the big screen at Cinepolis Chelsea (260 W. 23rd St.) on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
