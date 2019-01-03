Don't miss these 5 top dramas screening around New York City

---
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Can You Ever Forgive Me? has gotten stellar reviews since its release on October 19. The site's critical consensus notes that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, Can You Ever Forgive Me? proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
It's playing at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Friday, January 4 and Roxy Cinema Tribeca (2 Ave. of The Americas) through Sunday, January 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
If...
Satire about a traditional English boys' boarding school, where social hierarchy reigns supreme and power remains in the hands of distanced and ineffectual teachers and callously vicious prefects in the Upper Sixth. But three Lower Sixth students, leader Mick Travis, Wallace and Johnny decide on a shocking course of action to redress the balance of privilege once and for all.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this mid-century classic boasts plenty of accolades. The site's critical consensus indicates that "Incendiary, subversive, and darkly humorous, If... is a landmark of British countercultural cinema."
It's playing at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) on Saturday, January 5. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Barry Lyndon
In the Eighteenth Century, in a small village in Ireland, Redmond Barry is a young farm boy in love with his cousin Nora Brady. When Nora engages to the British Captain John Quin, Barry challenges him for a duel of pistols. He wins and escapes to Dublin, but is robbed on the road. Without any other alternative, Barry joins the British Army to fight in the Seven Years War.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 70s throwback has become a favorite. Per the site's critical consensus, "Cynical, ironic, and suffused with seductive natural lighting, Barry Lyndon is a complex character piece of a hapless man doomed by Georgian society."
It's playing at Roxy Cinema Tribeca (2 Ave. of The Americas) through Thursday, January 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 58 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, The Favourite has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 14. Per the site's critical consensus, "The Favourite sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Loews 19th St. East 6 (890 Broadway) through Thursday, January 10; Williamsburg Cinemas (217 Grand St.) through Thursday, January 10; Cinepolis Chelsea (260 W. 23rd St.) through Friday, January 4; and City Cinemas Village East (181-189 Second Ave.) through Friday, January 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Midnight Cowboy
Joe Buck is a wide-eyed hustler from Texas hoping to score big with wealthy New York City women; he finds a companion in Enrico "Ratso" Rizzo, an ailing swindler with a bum leg and a quixotic fantasy of escaping to Florida.
With a 90 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 60s-era classic is a good bet. Per the site's critical consensus, "John Schlesinger's gritty, unrelentingly bleak look at the seedy underbelly of urban American life is undeniably disturbing, but Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight's performances make it difficult to turn away."
Catch it on the big screen at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.) through Monday, January 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
