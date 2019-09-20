sandy kenyon

'Downton Abbey' Review: Sandy Kenyon says movie will delight show fans

By
I must confess that I am predisposed to like this movie. My late father was British, and I grew up watching "Upstairs, Downstairs" on PBS. My wife, Eileen, loves British shows -- none more so than "Downton Abbey."

If you're enough of a fan to recognize the stately home and familiar theme, then you're going to enjoy the movie based on the TV series. It's a leisurely stroll back in time to 1927 when The King and Queen of England are coming to Downton.

The lord and his lady must mobilize. "Are you excited?" she asks, and he replies, "I am a bit. Would it be common to admit it?" She replies, "not to an American" (which fans know she is). A giggle and a kiss between the couple follow.

The visit causes enough disruption to sustain my interest, mainly because of the magnificent Dame Maggie Smith.

The solution for the turmoil is for Lady Mary to bring Downton's old butler, Carson, out of retirement.

"Won't you help me? I feel I'm pushing a rock uphill," the character played by Michelle Dockery asks the venerable servant. "I'll be there in the morning. Don't you worry," he replies.

Turns out, she needn't have worried because The King and Queen have their own staff and don't intend to use the Downton crew. The monarch's man bristles that he is not a butler but, "The King's Page of The Back Stairs!"

But that doesn't mean the Downton servants have to abide by all of his directives!

The drama at Downton remains at a low boil and there's comfort in that. A flirtation here, a put-down there.

"You have enough clichés to get you through the visit," reassures Maggie Smith's character to a fellow aristocrat. "If not," the lady replies, "I'll come to you!"

Petty differences aside, what's at stake here is a way of life. The degree to which you care is dependent on your opinion of the TV show. The movie is a more lavish version of the PBS series with almost all of the original cast present. If you feel the need to get with them again, you are not going to be disappointed by this big-screen visit back to "Downton Abbey."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie reviewsandy kenyon
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SANDY KENYON
Movie Reviews: 'Rambo: Last Blood' and 'Ad Astra'
On the set of 'Emergence'
'Firing Line' returns to PBS
'Country Music' by Ken Burns highlights genre's influence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Owner accused of killing man attempting to break into NYC home
LIVE | NYC students walk out for Global Climate Strike
Sources: Yanks' German won't pitch again in '19
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Measles alert for LIRR customers
Thousands of elephants to 'fly' in DUMBO next week
Show More
Man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn bodega
Teacher creates bench bridge to keep students dry after storm
Amber Alert: $25K reward in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
AccuWeather: Warm-up begins
Man stabbed in neck in Riverside Park on Upper West Side
More TOP STORIES News