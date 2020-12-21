Arts & Entertainment

Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street' coronavirus town hall

NEW YORK -- We all know Santa Claus has a high-risk, but very essential job.

That's why it's reassuring to know that he got vaccinated against COVID-19 by the country's top infectious disease expert himself.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Elmo and his "Sesame Street" friends in a special Town Hall episode that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself so that he can safely deliver presents this Christmas.

"I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go," Dr. Fauci said. "He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about."

The special also talked about the vaccine, testing the vaccine so it's safe for children, being grateful even if you get fewer presents this year, when kids can hug their grandparents, and ways that kids can make a difference in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Winter is here! The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsanta clauscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineanthony faucisesame street
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nursing home COVID vaccine rollout begins in NY
Fire truck slams into children's clothing store
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
AccuWeather Forecast: Clouds and sun
NYC authorities shut down illegal club with 160 people inside
'Reprehensible' that US isn't taking action on new COVID variant: Cuomo
Fears of UK's mutant COVID-19 strain prompt flight bans
Show More
Event being held to save NYC café, favorite of many Broadway casts and crew
Will the Tri-State area see a white Christmas?
Father arrested in murder of NYC woman
CDC issues new COVID-19 vaccine guidance for people with allergies
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
More TOP STORIES News