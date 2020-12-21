Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street' coronavirus town hall

NEW YORK -- We all know Santa Claus has a high-risk, but very essential job.
That's why it's reassuring to know that he got vaccinated against COVID-19 by the country's top infectious disease expert himself.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told Elmo and his "Sesame Street" friends in a special Town Hall episode that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself so that he can safely deliver presents this Christmas.
"I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go," Dr. Fauci said. "He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about."
The special also talked about the vaccine, testing the vaccine so it's safe for children, being grateful even if you get fewer presents this year, when kids can hug their grandparents, and ways that kids can make a difference in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.
