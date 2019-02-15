"Dragon" finale takes flight early in Rockville Centre next Thursday

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Want to catch an early screening of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World?" The family-friendly flick, which is slated to open wide on Friday, Feb. 22, showed in a few sneak previews around the country and already has a critical approval rating of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
The critical consensus, meanwhile, is glowing: "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
You can catch it at AMC Fantasy 5 (18 N. Park Ave.) through Wednesday, March 6.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, and relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that the film "takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
The film scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Green Book" also took home three Golden Globes, including Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Fantasy 5 (18 N. Park Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 14.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a critical approval rating of 67 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch for fans of the newly reinvigorated romantic comedy form. The critical consensus observes, "It follows as many genre conventions as it mocks, but 'Isn't It Romantic' is a feel-good rom-com with some satirical bite -- and a star well-suited for both."
It's playing at AMC Fantasy 5 (18 N. Park Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20.
Alita: Battle Angel
When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.
Set to be released on Thursday, Feb. 14, "Alita: Battle Angel" already has a critical approval rating of 60 percent and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that the James Cameron picture's story "struggles to keep up with its special effects, but fans of futuristic sci-fi action may still find themselves more than sufficiently entertained."
You can catch it at AMC Fantasy 5 (18 N. Park Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20.
---
