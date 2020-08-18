dancing with the stars

DWTS reveals premiere date, announces pro dancers

Dancing With The Stars will return to ABC on September 14
NEW YORK -- The hit ABC show "Dancing With The Stars" will return for a 29th season in September, but with some major changes.

The new season premieres on Monday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Tyra Banks is the new host of the show, which will also feature a fresh take on the competition, and exciting new and returning pros, all while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series.

This season features the return of many beloved pro dancers including Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, as well as the addition of professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach getting celebrity partners for the first time.



Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.

This season's professional dancers include:
Brandon Armstrong
Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess
Cheryl Burke
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater
Britt Stewart

Celebrity dancers and additional production details will be announced at a later date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancingabcdancing with the starsabc premieres
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy
Tamar Braxton hospitalized after possible suicide attempt
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing with the Stars'
ABC unveils 2020-2021 primetime schedule
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USPS will suspend cost-cutting changes, Postmaster DeJoy says
Man threatens to shoot up LI camp over mask, distancing violations
'Lottery Lawyer' swindled jackpot winners for millions: Feds
2 states added to Tri-State travel advisory quarantine list
NYC gyms won't open before Sept. 2 despite Cuomo's announcement
COVID-19 Updates: NYC implements quarantine forms for travelers
Election Updates: Trump slams Michelle Obama over speech
Show More
Rally held to protest plan to turn LI hotel into homeless shelter
Plane hits CT home; Pilot, passenger, homeowner not seriously hurt
You might notice your take-home income increase next month
New Girl Scouts cookie is a new take on a breakfast classic
Death Valley's 130 degree day could be 3rd hottest on Earth
More TOP STORIES News