Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70

Eddie Money, the singer-songwriter best known for such radio-friendly hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Baby Hold On" and "Take Me Home Tonight," died Friday, his family said. He was 70.

"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," a statement said. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. It's so hard to imagine our world without him, however he will live on forever through his music."

Money had recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.


