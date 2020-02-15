Arts & Entertainment

Elmo visits Eyewitness News all the way from Sesame Street, new show at Madison Square Garden

(Sesame Street)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Elmo from "Sesame Street" visited Eyewitness News! The muppet was on hand to invite viewers to see "Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!"

The show will be performed at the Hulu Theater At Madison Square Garden For 17 performances, running through Sunday, February 23rd.

"Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!" is an interactive stage production inspired by the iconic Emmy Award-winning television program.

Kids can see all their favorite characters like Elmo, including Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and many others.

Party guests will sing along to new and familiar songs, like "I Love Trash" and "C is for Cookie," with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby's magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.

Doesn't that sound like a party?!

Tickets are on sale now.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmanhattannew york citymadison square gardensesame street livesesame street
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 firefighter hurt, 25 displaced in 3-alarm Brooklyn fire
Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning pickup truck
LI health care worker accused of punching 92-year-old woman
AccuWeather: Frigid Saturday, then mild
US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
NJ family torn apart after dad handed over to ICE following traffic stop
Show More
Kids Week returns to Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum
One killed in Upper East Side apartment fire, FDNY reports
Newark AirTrain closed for maintenance Saturday night
Police: Employee killed in shooting at Bronx deli
Police: French tourist slashed while walking with girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News