"Jimmy Kimmel Live" is back in Brooklyn for a week full of shows from the Brooklyn Academy of Music.Monday night's show kicked off the week with a performance by rapper Eminem from the top of the Empire State Building.The rapper performed his new song "Venom" that was accompanied by a special light show to match the music.The entire performance was shot using the new Google Pixel 3 smartphone.