'Jimmy Kimmel Live' kicks off Brooklyn week with Eminem performance atop Empire State Building

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' started it's week of Brooklyn shows with a special performance by Eminem on top of the Empire State Building.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
"Jimmy Kimmel Live" is back in Brooklyn for a week full of shows from the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Monday night's show kicked off the week with a performance by rapper Eminem from the top of the Empire State Building.

The rapper performed his new song "Venom" that was accompanied by a special light show to match the music.

The entire performance was shot using the new Google Pixel 3 smartphone.

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel Live at weeknights at 11:35 p.m. immediately after Eyewitness News at 11.

