D23 2019 Expo news: 'Encore!' and other trailers released during Disney's fan event

It’s like being in high school again. Literally. Watch the first trailer from Encore! the new reality series from Executive Producer @KristenBell. Streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tGGq5ZptN6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

An extraordinary look at ordinary things. The World According To Jeff Goldblum. Original Series. Streaming November 12 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/jLJ5uXJxaX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Brace yourselves, Disney fans! The company's D23 Expo, billed as the ultimate Disney fan event , is this weekend. If history is any indicator, you can expect the company to drop new trailers, posters and other first looks at the films and television series currently in development and production.This year, Disney is expected to showcase content from Disney+, its upcoming streaming servic e that will feature content from Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. The streamer is currently slated for a November 12 launch and will feature library content from the company's brands as well as exclusive films and television series.Here's a look at the trailers we've seen so far:"Encore!" reunites a group of classmates for a real-life encore, giving them the chance to perform the same musical they performed during their high school theater years. The series, helmed by executive producer Kristen Bell, will premiere on Disney+ at launch.We have our first look at "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," a National Geographic docu-series that Disney previously said "pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas."In the trailer, Goldblum described the show as "off the beaten path," "unexpected" and "surprising." It will premiere on Disney+ at launch.Disney is pulling back the curtain to tell the stories of its employees (known as "cast members") across the globe in " One Day at Disney ," a book and companion docu-series that will stream exclusively on Disney Plus.Here's how Disney described the book: "On February 21 of this year, nearly 80 different photo shoots took place all around the globe, as Disney dispatched photographers to capture images of employees and cast members who drive creativity and innovation at The Walt Disney Company. From Shanghai Disneyland and ESPN to Pixar and even the set of ABC's Modern Family, these dazzling photographs-and the memorable stories behind them-will be featured in the hardbound, collectible book, written by Bruce Steele and now available for pre-order."The docu-series, which will premiere on Dec. 3, chronicles everybody from the Disney Imagineer who helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to life to the actor playing Rafiki in the Madrid production of Disney on Broadway's "The Lion King."