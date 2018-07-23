NEW YORK --There are so many ways to enjoy the Long Beach International Film Festival scheduled to take place from August 1-4 on Long Island.
The 2018 event celebrates its 7th anniversary with fresh and independent film and action-packed studio offerings alike.
During its 4-day run, the festival features an array of events from "Chefs and Shorts" - a pairing of food, wine and film - to casino night, "Taste on the Beach," screenings, discussions and more.
Enjoy an international slate of over 50 films, including feature-length, narrative, documentary, short and animated, which will compete for festival honors and audience awards.
Located just 25 miles east of Manhattan and 20 minutes from JFK International Airport, LBIFF is a great way to enjoy the coastline, and all the fine dining and recreation it has to offer.
Learn more about the event, the films and get your passes at longbeachfilm.com.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts