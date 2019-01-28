ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Entertainer Gregory Hines honored with Black Heritage Series postage stamp

EMBED </>More Videos

The Postal Service is honoring Gregory Hines with a stamp. ((Jack Mitchell/U.S. Postal Service via AP))

NEW YORK --
The U.S. Postal Service is honoring entertainer Gregory Hines with a Black Heritage Series stamp.

Acting chief postal inspector Gary Barksdale is hosting the first day of issue ceremony Monday at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York.

Hines, who was known for his unique style of tap dancing, won a Tony Award in 1992 for "Jelly's Last Jam." He died of cancer at age 57 in 2003.

The forever stamp features Hines smiling on one knee with one foot raised to show the taps on the bottom of his shoe.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpostal servicetheaterbroadway
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
Oscars 2019: What to know
Will 'Roma' become the first foreign language Best Picture?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow and brutal cold
4 injured when car slams into nail salon on Long Island
FDNY rescues woman trapped in UES elevator since Friday
5 Houston police officers shot, 2 suspects killed
Armored vehicle overturns onto car in Queens, 1 hurt
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Missing 69-year-old Staten Island woman found dead
Trump accepts Pelosi's invitation for Feb. 5 State of the Union address
Show More
Suspect surrenders after Lyft driver attacked in Manhattan
Man, landlord charged in disappearance of Staten Island man
NJ waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
NY man severely burned when e-cigarette battery explodes
NJ district closes schools due to large number of sick students
More News