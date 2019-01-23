After the Oscar nominations were announced, those who were snubbed by the Academy no doubt feel a bit sad.Those who were surprised are still glad, but now, the Oscar race has started and trends have begun to emerge. For example, this is the first time a streaming service has been honored in the top category.A movie of memories from Mexico's Alfonso Cuaron earned Netflix its first Oscar nomination for Best Picture, and the streaming service spent millions promoting "Roma.""It makes them an official movie studio," said influential blogger Xilla, who interviews some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. "Now, it's like 'OK, we're with the big boys. We're part of the club now.'"Xilla sees progress towards greater diversity at the Oscars, pointing to the seven nominations for "Black Panther." Yet neither the stars nor the director were recognized."Michael B. Jordan deserves a nomination," Xilla said. "Ryan Coogler deserves a nomination. Ryan Coogler did a phenomenal job. No one expected that. It came out of left field. It's like when you're watching a boxing match, and the underdog comes, and he just knocks out the champion."Spike Lee earned his first Oscar nomination for directing, thanks to "BlacKkKlansman."Just three years ago, he skipped the Oscars in order to protest a lack of diversity among nominees."It's a step in the right direction," Xilla said. "The Oscars are trying to make up for the past, and I appreciate it.""The Favourite" has earned approval from gay rights groups for its lesbian love triangle, while "A Star Is Born" has earned praise as a story about female empowerment. But there remains much ground still to be gained, given the total absence of women in some categories honoring work behind the scenes, like Best Director.Xilla concluded by urging the Academy to "show the women some love. It's time."The shutout of "Crazy Rich Asians" has outraged many fans who made the movie a blockbuster, but I would suggest this kind of glossy, fun entertainment is rarely favored by Oscar voters.Comedies, musicals and horror films have a tough time getting recognized, which is probably why there was no nomination for Emily Blunt, who I thought deserved a nod for "A Quiet Place."----------