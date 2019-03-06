Escape from New York City to Las Vegas on a budget

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools and spas, live shows and nightlife. And it was named one of the New York Times' top destinations for 2019, with a much-anticipated Lady Gaga residency sealing the deal.
Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between New York City and Las Vegas. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
Flight deals to Las Vegas
The cheapest flights between New York City and Las Vegas are if you leave on March 31 and return from Nevada on April 2. United currently has tickets for $157, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of New York City on April 1 and return from Las Vegas on April 5, American Airlines can get you there and back for $172 roundtrip.
Top Las Vegas hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Las Vegas' top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider the Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
There's also the 4.6-star rated The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Rooms are currently set at $140/night.
The Mansion at MGM Grand (3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Mansion at MGM Grand. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $70/night.
Situated near the airport, this Las Vegas hotel is also close to the Bali Hai Golf Club and the Thomas and Mack Center. Another nearby attraction is the Sands Expo Convention Center.
Top picks for dining and drinking
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of the city's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Mon Ami Gabi (3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Mon Ami Gabi, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Grab a seat on the patio to see the Bellagio fountains. My favorite meal is the steak with blue cheese toppings," wrote visitor Anna.
Earl of Sandwich (3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Also worth considering is Earl of Sandwich, with 4.4 stars from 81 reviews.
Prices will be well under $10 for a variety of hot sandwiches from turkey and cranberry to roast beef and horseradish.
Eat. (707 E. Carson Ave.)
Finally, there's Eat. It checks in with five stars from eight reviews on Skyscanner.
"The eggs, bacon and breakfast potatoes were uncomplicated and tasty," wrote Gabrielle.
Top Las Vegas attractions
To round out your trip, Las Vegas offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are two top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard)
First up is the Las Vegas Strip, with 4.6 stars from 791 reviews.
Four miles of fun, decadence and fantastic shopping, dining and gambling is what lures people from around the world back to Las Vegas again and again. From the Mandalay Bay to the Stratosphere, The Strip is where the action is with over 30 major casinos and world-class entertainment venues.
Fountains at Bellagio (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
The Fountains at Bellagio are another popular destination. They check in with 4.6 stars from 686 reviews on Skyscanner.
Fountains shoot 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes, that is, until 7 p.m. After that, the spectacular display happens every 15 minutes.
