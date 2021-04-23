Arts & Entertainment

Ex-NYC schools chancellor fined $1,100 after seeing 'Hamilton' with wife

EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-NYC schools chancellor fined $1,100 after seeing 'Hamilton' with wife

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza is facing a fine after taking his wife to see a performance of "Hamilton."

City investigators found Carranza took his wife to see the show using tickets designated for employees of the Department of Education.

The NYC Conflicts of Interest Board made the ruling on Thursday.

The special tickets cost only $10 as part of a partnership with the education department in 2019.



The board found that "in using this ticket for his wife, the chancellor used his city possession to benefit his wife."

He has been ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 to the board.

Carranza resigned as chancellor in March. He was replaced by former Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Porter.

RELATED: NYC opens Broadway COVID vaccination site with star power
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the newest venue on Broadway -- a vaccination site.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityhamiltonrichard carranzapublic schoolbroadway
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 babies found dead inside NYCHA building
2 tornadoes touched down in Tri-State Wednesday
21-year-old recovering from horrifying chemical attack by stranger
NYC dad gets vaccine after year-long COVID battle that required transplant
NYC to pay $750K to woman who was shackled during labor
Self-described progressive group opposes Yang for NYC mayor
The Countdown: Biden unveils bold, green plan; Could the US add a 51st state?
Show More
Millions of Americans could be grounded from flying because of REAL ID deadline
Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton delivers eulogy at service
3-time cancer survivor also beats COVID
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
Times Square Subway Station bomber sentenced to life in prison
More TOP STORIES News