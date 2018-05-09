ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Excellent! Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter to reunite in 'Bill & Ted' part 3

EMBED </>More Videos

'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' Part 3? Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reportedly saying yes to this most excellent idea. (Orion Pictures)

HOLLYWOOD --
"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" Part 3? Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reportedly saying yes to this most excellent idea.

It's been nearly 30 years since the time-traveling teens first hit the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter says a third Bill & Ted installment is firmly in the works.

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" hit theaters in 1989 and became a huge box office phenomenon. It was followed up with "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey."

The new movie will be called "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and will focus on the iconic duo and their new roles as middle-aged dads.

"We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again," Reeves and Winter said in a statement to THR. "Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm, we've got a dream team!"

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie sequelsmoviesmovie theaterentertainmentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News