HOLLYWOOD --"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" Part 3? Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reportedly saying yes to this most excellent idea.
It's been nearly 30 years since the time-traveling teens first hit the big screen.
The Hollywood Reporter says a third Bill & Ted installment is firmly in the works.
"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" hit theaters in 1989 and became a huge box office phenomenon. It was followed up with "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey."
The new movie will be called "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and will focus on the iconic duo and their new roles as middle-aged dads.
"We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again," Reeves and Winter said in a statement to THR. "Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm, we've got a dream team!"
