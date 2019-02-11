Family and learning events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Intro to Pre-K & Kindergarten in Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO, Downtown Bklyn & BoCoCa
If you want to learn about public, private and charter schools for Pre-K and Kindergarten-aged children, consider this information session. Learn about application deadlines, waitlists, dual language programs and more.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7-8:45 p.m.
Where: Made in NY Media Center by IFP, 30 John St.
Price: $38
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic
Bring the kids to see Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic. A magician visits Sesame Street, inspiring Elmo to practice his own magic tricks with the help of Justin, Abby and more.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.
Where: The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Four Penn Plaza
Price: $35 - $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Gazillion Bubble Show
Enjoy a long-running New York City show. The Yang family uses light and laser effects with soap bubbles to create a show like no other. The family has been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Live with Regis and Kelly and more.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: New World Stages - Stage 2, 340 W. 50th St.
Price: $39
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets