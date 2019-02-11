ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family and learning events worth seeking out in New York City this week

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From Sesame Street to a bubble show, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Intro to Pre-K & Kindergarten in Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO, Downtown Bklyn & BoCoCa





If you want to learn about public, private and charter schools for Pre-K and Kindergarten-aged children, consider this information session. Learn about application deadlines, waitlists, dual language programs and more.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7-8:45 p.m.
Where: Made in NY Media Center by IFP, 30 John St.
Price: $38
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic





Bring the kids to see Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic. A magician visits Sesame Street, inspiring Elmo to practice his own magic tricks with the help of Justin, Abby and more.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.
Where: The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Four Penn Plaza
Price: $35 - $45
Gazillion Bubble Show





Enjoy a long-running New York City show. The Yang family uses light and laser effects with soap bubbles to create a show like no other. The family has been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Live with Regis and Kelly and more.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: New World Stages - Stage 2, 340 W. 50th St.
Price: $39
