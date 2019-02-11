Family and learning events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Intro to Pre-K & Kindergarten in Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO, Downtown Bklyn & BoCoCa

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic

Gazillion Bubble Show

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? Fromto a bubble show, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---If you want to learn about public, private and charter schools for Pre-K and Kindergarten-aged children, consider this information session. Learn about application deadlines, waitlists, dual language programs and more.Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7-8:45 p.m.Made in NY Media Center by IFP, 30 John St.$38Bring the kids to see. A magician visits Sesame Street, inspiring Elmo to practice his own magic tricks with the help of Justin, Abby and more.Friday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m.The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Four Penn Plaza$35 - $45Enjoy a long-running New York City show. The Yang family uses light and laser effects with soap bubbles to create a show like no other. The family has been featured onand more.Friday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.New World Stages - Stage 2, 340 W. 50th St.$39