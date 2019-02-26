ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family and learning events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Photo: Park Troopers/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a private movie screening to an upbeat Latin Bugaloo performance, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
---

Jewish Community Project Story Time at Barnes & Noble Tribeca





This Thursday, the Jewish Community Project invites you and your littles to a free afternoon story time at Barnes & Noble in Tribeca. RSVP to enjoy stories about the upcoming Jewish holiday Purim.

When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 4-4:30 p.m.
Where: Barnes & Noble, 97 Warren St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Disrupt Aging Game Jam: Implications of Living 100





On Saturday, students in public middle and high schools are invited to the Games for Change Student Challenge for a full day of learning to design games that will help prepare individuals for long, healthy and prosperous lives. Professional game designers will be on hand to help students learn the fundamentals of game design, then brainstorm and test creative game ideas.

When: Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: NYU Game Center, 2 MetroTech Center, Floor 8
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

How To Train Your Dragon





On Sunday, join BC Film Series at Cobble Hill Cinemas for a private screening of "How to Train Your Dragon." The franchise's third release has been received by fans and critics alike.

When: Sunday, March 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Cobble Hill Cinemas, 265 Court St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 UWS Summer Opportunities, Activities & Resources Fair





Also this Sunday, learn all about summer camp opportunities for pre-K through high-school students at Bank Street Summer Camp's Annual Summer Opportunities, Activities & Resources (SOAR) Fair. Meet camp counselors and fellow parents, and bring all your questions and experiences to share. You will be entered into a raffle for a gift card when you register, attend and engage with exhibitors.
When: Sunday, March 3, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Bank Street School for Children, 610 W. 112nd St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Boogaloo Familia





Finally, on Sunday, enjoy an upbeat, bilingual performance showcasing the history and cultural impact of Latin boogaloo, a music and dance phenomenon that began in the streets of Spanish Harlem in the '60s. The show will feature members of Spanglish Fly, a local band featured on NPR's Alt.Latino.

When: Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m.
Where: Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway
Price: $14
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
