ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family-friendly deals worth seeking out in New Rochelle this week

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From rock climbing to laser tag, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Nearly 80 percent off rock climbing





Join this introduction to rock-climbing class by Oct. 25 and earn 78 percent off a one-month membership at The Rock Club. Staffers will teach you how to climb, scale and belay the wall. All rental gear is included.

Where: 130 Rhodes St., Downtown New Rochelle
Price: $51 (78 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 42 percent off at Funfuzion





Sign up for a game of bowling, laser tag or mini golf at Funfuzion and get a pass to all rides and games. Drinks will also be available for purchase.

Where: 29 Lecount Place, Downtown New Rochelle
Price: $28 (42 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 48 percent off all-day pass at Encore Esports





Enjoy this all-day gaming pass at Encore Esports and play new or classic games on PCs and consoles. Local tournaments are also available to join.

Where: 538 Main St., Downtown New Rochelle
Price: $13 (48 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
