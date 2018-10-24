Family-friendly deals worth seeking out in New Rochelle this week

Nearly 80 percent off rock climbing

Up to 42 percent off at Funfuzion

Up to 48 percent off all-day pass at Encore Esports

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From rock climbing to laser tag, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Join this introduction to rock-climbing class by Oct. 25 and earn 78 percent off a one-month membership at The Rock Club. Staffers will teach you how to climb, scale and belay the wall. All rental gear is included.130 Rhodes St., Downtown New Rochelle$51 (78 percent discount off regular price)Sign up for a game of bowling, laser tag or mini golf at Funfuzion and get a pass to all rides and games. Drinks will also be available for purchase.29 Lecount Place, Downtown New Rochelle$28 (42 percent discount off regular price)Enjoy this all-day gaming pass at Encore Esports and play new or classic games on PCs and consoles. Local tournaments are also available to join.538 Main St., Downtown New Rochelle$13 (48 percent discount off regular price)