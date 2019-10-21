Arts & Entertainment

Fans flock to the 'Joker' stairs in the Bronx for perfect Instagram picture

By
HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A set of stairs in the Bronx plays a crucial role in the new 'Joker' movie. Now they are getting the social media treatment.

Instagrammers and fans are flocking to the steps to get the perfect photo to show they have seen the movie and liked it.



There are no superheroes in the movie, and no ordinary heroes either - just a troubled man, played by Phoenix, who has various transformations in life - filmed right on the stairs at the corner of Shakespeare and Jerome Avenues in Highbridge.

That is the reason the narrow stairs are now getting some attention, making it the next big tourist attraction, and bringing people from all over New York City to see them.



Many are taking pictures mimicking the famous pose by the Joker as he danced down the stairs, symbolically showing life's turning points as he gets further immersed into crime.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthigh bridgenew york citybronxentertainmentmoviessocial mediainstagram
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Point says a cadet and M4 rifle are missing
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
Pedestrian hurt in Queens hit-and-run
LIVE VIDEO: Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
Police: Suspects break into cars in string of Queens credit card thefts
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Byford to talk MTA ridership after rescinding resignation
Show More
Firefighters break wall to rescue man stuck in Manhattan elevator
AccuWeather: Sunny Monday
MoMA reopens after 4-month renovation, expansion
Man sought in criminal sexual contact with resident in Rutgers dorm
Nicaragua hosts trial in killing of SUNY student from Long Island
More TOP STORIES News