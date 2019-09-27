ABC premieres

Fathers of Friday night: Randall Park, Diedrich Bader from 'American Housewife,' 'Fresh off the Boat'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Just call them the Fathers of Friday Night! Randall Park from "Fresh off the Boat" and Diedrich Bader from "American Housewife" talked about their back-to-back shows on ABC Friday nights.

Park is back as "Louis Huang" for "Fresh off the Boat" as it enters its 6th season and Bader returns as "Greg Otto" for "American Housewife's" 4th Season.

"I guess people really associate with the show and find it funny as well and we're really happy and elated that we've found an audience," Bader said of "Housewife." "And I think better than ever, Friday night, nice solid block of shows that have communality, I think it's going to be a nice hour for you to sit with your family."

As the shows grow older, so do the kids!

"It's crazy how tall Hudson has gotten, the kid who plays 'Eddie' on our show, he's like 7 feet tall, it's wild!" Park said.



The story lines may have matured a bit with Evan on "Fresh off the Boat" getting the "talk" and the Otto family on "American Housewife" is ready to part with their minivan.



"For a lot of families it's a really big deal, their family vehicle," Bader said. "You sort of hate it because it's awful and it's ugly and it's kind of dumpy, but at the same time it's yours," Bader said.

There are some big episodes coming up on both shows this fall. On "Fresh off the Boat" and "Eddie" is heading off to college soon.

"They're all becoming men," Park said. "There's a lot of laughs and a lot of heart."

Meantime, there will be a "Drew Carey Show" reunion on "American Housewife" a bit later this season. You won't want to miss it!

Season 4 of "American Housewife" premieres tonight, September 27th at 8/7c and the 6th season premiere of "Fresh off the Boat" immediately follows at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimefresh off the boatabc premieresoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
ABC Fall Premiere Week: Exciting week of TV continues
James Roday talks about season 2 of 'A Million Little Things'
Smulders, Johnson talk 'Stumptown' stunt doubles, friendship
What is 'Stumptown'?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Announcement after 54 people detained by ICE in NJ
Jennifer Dulos' family asks for kindness on missing mom's birthday
LI officer injured in crash released from hospital
Customer punches NYC store clerk who refused to sell vape
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Ex-cop breaks down talking about killing her neighbor
WATCH: Gas line rupture sends debris flying on NYC street
Show More
Astronomer discovers supermassive black hole destroying a star
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
93-year-old found at bottom of stairs was murdered, CT police say
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
Movie Review: 'Judy' with Renee Zellweger
More TOP STORIES News