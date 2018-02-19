ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fergie anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game widely panned on social media

Fergie national anthem performance at NBA All-Star Game widely panned on social media (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Singer Fergie performed the national anthem before the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday and her delivery met with overwhelmingly negative reaction on social media.

The Black-Eyed Peas singer performed a slower, jazzier version of the Star-Spangled Banner before the game at Staples Center.


But some called it one of the worst-ever performances of the anthem, debating where it stood compared to widely-panned versions in the past by Olympic star Carl Lewis and comedienne Roseanne Barr.

Others tweeted a picture of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson with his ear bleeding.



And many noted the reaction of some of the players and audience members at Staples as they listened, ranging from looking dumbfounded to giggling.

Fans throughout the star-studded crowd reacted with varying levels of bemusement and enthusiasm while her languid, 2 -minute version of the song continued. Although Fergie was on pitch, her tempo, musical accompaniment and sexy delivery were not exactly typical for a sporting event or a patriotic song.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," Fergie said in a statement Monday. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

Golden State All-Star Draymond Green captured Sunday's mood - and became an instant GIF - when he was shown open-mouthed on the scoreboard and the television broadcast in apparent confusion over the unique vocal stylings. Green then chuckled to himself after realizing he was on TV.

After a forceful finish, Fergie finally got big cheers when she shouted, "Let's play some basketball!"

The Grammy Award-winning singer, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, is from nearby Hacienda Heights, California.

Here's a selection of just a few of the comments:


(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

