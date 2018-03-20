In a statement, Fifth Harmony said they need to take some time off to pursue "solo endeavors."
March 19, 2018
It went on to say that after going non-stop for six years they felt it was time to take a hiatus.
RELATED: 5 things you didn't know about Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei
The group formed on the show X Factor.
Since then, Fifth Harmony has scored three top five albums and has had their songs streamed more than 1.5 billion times.
Fifth Harmony said it will complete the concerts scheduled through the end of the year before taking a break.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts