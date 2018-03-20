ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fifth Harmony announces group will break up to pursue solo careers

One of the top girl groups in music right now is calling it quits.

In a statement, Fifth Harmony said they need to take some time off to pursue "solo endeavors."

It went on to say that after going non-stop for six years they felt it was time to take a hiatus.

The group formed on the show X Factor.

Since then, Fifth Harmony has scored three top five albums and has had their songs streamed more than 1.5 billion times.

Fifth Harmony said it will complete the concerts scheduled through the end of the year before taking a break.

