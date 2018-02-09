"Fifty Shades Freed" arrives just in time for Valentine's Day when it will no doubt be a popular date movie, but I can think of a lot better ways to get in the mood than seeing the third movie based on the popular series of books that started with "Fifty Shades of Grey."Dramatic scenes that are so ludicrous as to be laughable could have made for a guilty pleasure -- what is sometimes called 'great trash' -- but this is too boring to bother with!A world of conspicuous consumption by the super-rich takes center stage following the marriage of 'Anastasia Steel,' played by Dakota Johnson, and Jamie Dornan's character 'Christian Grey.'They still meet in the Red Room for strictly adult fun and games. Action that was too restrained in a couple of earlier films seems sexier this time.Dakota Johnson is a movie star more than capable of holding our attention. Both of them are easy on the eyes, but just as the action heats-up, director James Foley throws cold water on it in favor of a story that goes nowhere.Anastasia's former boss at the book publisher is stalking them, and he's a threat only because Christian Grey, who's supposedly so rich, apparently has the world's worst security team!I never felt Anastasia was in real danger. She was never gonna die except, perhaps, of boredom.By now most of you already know if the "Fifty Shades" films are for you. I'm just glad this is the last one for me.I saw "Fifty Shades Freed" in a room full of women and I will long remember the giggles that greeted the dramatic parts. Whenever the film turned truly serious, there were howls of laughter. Seeing and hearing the audience reaction was a whole lot more fun than watching the movie!----------