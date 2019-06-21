High School students in final stages of preparation for The Jimmy Awards

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- High school students from around the country are in New York City preparing for their Broadway debuts.The 86 nominees are preparing to compete in The Jimmy Awards on Monday night.On Friday, the students had a chance to rehearse and receive coaching as part of the nine-day professional training intensive.An actor and actress will be selected following Monday night's performance.Several student participants from previous years have already been cast in Broadway, West End and touring productions.----------