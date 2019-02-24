OSCARS

Finishing touches made to Oscar sets night before big awards show

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of people put the finishing touches on the Oscars sets and more than 5,000 people are part of making the night possible.

By Veronica Miracle
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A protective tape was removed from the Oscars red carpet, making the set nearly ready for the big night.

Hundreds of people put the finishing touches on the Oscars sets and more than 5,000 people are part of making the night possible.

"It's a lot of work. We started about two and a half weeks ago on the physical build. We've been planning this thing year-round though. The Academy has got a plan and they like to see it through and it starts the day after this thing ends," associate producer Joe Lewis said.

As the chaos unfolded inside the tents, outside of the Dolby Theatre tourists took in all the glamour of putting together a Hollywood event along Hollywood Boulevard.

"I saw the trailers and I was like, 'Oh, they're filming. I wonder what they're filming.' Then it's the Oscars so it's really nice," Alexis White said.

But all of the sneak peeks end for tourists come midnight, when they'll be kept out of the theatre area while crews put the finishing touches to the sets before the Oscars.

The moment the Oscars ends, the crews have about 36 hours to take down the sets, clean up the area and then reopen Hollywood Boulevard. Planning for next year's show starts on Monday.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Coverage of Hollywood's biggest night will start with "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars." Check your local listings for time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmovie newsmoviesacademy awardsaward showscelebrity
OSCARS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Badgley Mischka making last-minute preps for Oscars Red Carpet
'Beale Street' tops Spirit Awards, Close wins best actress
Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
'Beale Street' tops Spirit Awards, Close wins best actress
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Oscars 2019: U.S. Latinas rally around 'Roma' actress Yalitza Aparicio
Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Officials: Multiple people injured after sanitation truck strikes overpass in Queens
AccuWeather: Soaking rain followed by high winds
Rangers trade fan favorite Mats Zuccarello to Stars for draft picks
Police: Body of man wearing no shirt found in Brooklyn marsh
1 killed in fire at senior center in Newark
Police searching for gunman who fatally shot teen in NYC lobby
MTA: OMNY will be phased in to replace MetroCards in NYC
NYPD investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on Queens playground
Show More
Thief steals 74-year-old's wallet and Metrocard -- then grabs his glasses
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Lawmaker proposes study of splitting New York into 2 states
Police looking for man who rubbed against woman, teen on MTA bus
Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends
More News