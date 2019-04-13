Arts & Entertainment

Fire erupts at Coachella Music Festival

INDIO, Calif. -- Chaos at the Coachella Music Festival Friday night as flames erupt in the campground near the Indio, California venue.

Witnesses said they heard explosions before the public showers went up in flames.

Video posted on social media showing the massive fire engulfing the structure.

Fire fighters responding blocked the area and urged everyone to leave. Luckily no one was injured.

The Riverside County Fire Department now saying the fire was due to a mechanical failure of the heating unit used for water.

Officials say the fire is now out.

The festival is expected to continue as scheduled with Ariana Grande expected to headline on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniafirecoachella
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 4 dead, 15 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News