First-ever Sopranos Con takes place in the Meadowlands

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A convention took place this weekend for people who could never' fuggedabout' the Sopranos.The setting? The Meadowlands - right near the roads featured in the show's opening song.Many of the stars were there, meeting with fans. And though actor James Gandolfini died, Tony Soprano's likeness was everywhere.A movie prequel to the Sopranos is now in the works and is coming to theaters in September.----------