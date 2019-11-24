Arts & Entertainment

First-ever Sopranos Con takes place in the Meadowlands

By Eyewitness News
SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A convention took place this weekend for people who could never' fuggedabout' the Sopranos.

The setting? The Meadowlands - right near the roads featured in the show's opening song.

Many of the stars were there, meeting with fans. And though actor James Gandolfini died, Tony Soprano's likeness was everywhere.

A movie prequel to the Sopranos is now in the works and is coming to theaters in September.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsecaucushudson countysopranos
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
Little Italy decorated to look like 1975 for 'The Irishman'
Partially dressed man fatally struck by car on FDR Drive
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
Show More
Chihuahua causes crash after putting car into reverse
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. sentenced in 17-year-old assault case
Woman left 3 dogs to die in empty NJ home: Police
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
2 men plead guilty to setting 3rd man on fire in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News