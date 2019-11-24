First-ever Sopranos Con takes place in the Meadowlands

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A convention took place this weekend for people who could never' fuggedabout' the Sopranos.
The setting? The Meadowlands - right near the roads featured in the show's opening song.
Many of the stars were there, meeting with fans. And though actor James Gandolfini died, Tony Soprano's likeness was everywhere.
A movie prequel to the Sopranos is now in the works and is coming to theaters in September.
