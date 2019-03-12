movie news

'Aladdin' live-action remake gets first full trailer complete with 'A Whole New World'

EMBED <>More Videos

Buckle your seatbelts, "Aladdin" fans, because this flying carpet is about to take off.

In the first full trailer for Disney's live-action Aladdin, we take a trip on a magic carpet ride with an iconic song.


The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and, of course, Will Smith as the Genie.

In addition to its more romantic moments, the new 2-minute spot also includes plenty of humorous moments between the title character and his pal Genie.

Though this is fans' most in-depth look at the film so far, it's not the first look. Smith revealed his genie look during a Grammys spot last month after earlier revealing the look for his human-like disguise.

SEE ALSO: These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019

Aladdin hits theaters in the United States on May 24, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesdisneymovie news
MOVIE NEWS
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
'Captain Marvel' earns $153M in record-breaking debut
Disney streaming service will offer entire Disney film library
'Captain Marvel' stars trained hard to become superheroes, otherworldly beings
TOP STORIES
Video captures burglar creeping around in newborn's room
5-alarm fire tears through Glen Cove plumbing business
Suspect pushes woman into Brooklyn apartment in attemped rape
AccuWeather: Clear and cooler Tuesday
Stabbing inside Dive 75 on UWS injures 2 men
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Jussie Smollett expected in court Tuesday, source says
Show More
Pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Bronx hit-and-run
Elderly man knocked down in East Harlem home invasion
US joins Ethiopian-led investigation at Boeing crash site
4 men wounded in shooting at Paterson liquor store
MMA star Conor McGregor charged with stealing fan's phone
More TOP STORIES News