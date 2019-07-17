Arts & Entertainment

Florida city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away

(Pinkfong)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla -- Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children's songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned rental banquet facility.



West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell tells the Palm Beach Post they're trying to discourage people from sleeping outside the glass-walled Waterfront Lake Pavilion, which she says rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.

RELATED: 'Baby Shark' show coming to Nickelodeon

The loop of "Baby Shark" and "Raining Tacos" is a temporary fix to keep homeless people off the patio. Rockwell says the city wants to formalize hours for the facility, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce.

RELATED: Baby Shark hitting the road for 100-date tour

Illaya Champion tells the Post "it's wrong" to chase people away with music. He says he'll still sleep there, but "it's on and on, the same songs."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridayoutubehomeless
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hit with bottle, sexually assaulted in NYC home invasion
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
Officials: Don't swim in NJ lake or even touch the water
2 kittens rescued from hot car at Long Island train station
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams engaged
AccuWeather Forecast: Severe storms expected
Show More
It's hot: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
NYC rally, march on 5-year anniversary of Eric Garner's death
Same-sex couple assaulted on LI in possible bias crime
Ex-NJ teacher admits hiding camera in summer camp bathroom
More TOP STORIES News