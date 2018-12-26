Food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Foodie Friday's Lobster Night

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a lobster dinner to a fashion show, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---This is the last Foodie Friday of the year. The theme of the menu is lobster, including lobster fried rice, lobster bok choy, three cheese lobster ceviche, lobster casserole and more.Friday, Dec. 28, 7:30-11:30 p.m.PRIVE, 1460A Flatbush Ave.$10This is a $35 brunch featuring either bottomless mimosas or bellinis. The menu includes hamburger sliders, chicken wings, eggs, hash browns, sweet potato fries, red velvet waffles and more.Sunday, Dec. 30, 3-10 p.m.Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.$35 at the door (free to RSVP)This is a networking party. Enjoy cheese and wine while mingling with other professional New Yorkers. Your first glass of wine is free, and there will be a fashion show at the after-party, which will have a live DJ.Thursday, Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m.Sky Room, 330 W. 40th$7.50