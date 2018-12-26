Food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Foodie Friday's Lobster Night
This is the last Foodie Friday of the year. The theme of the menu is lobster, including lobster fried rice, lobster bok choy, three cheese lobster ceviche, lobster casserole and more.
When: Friday, Dec. 28, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: PRIVE, 1460A Flatbush Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Resolution brunch & day party
This is a $35 brunch featuring either bottomless mimosas or bellinis. The menu includes hamburger sliders, chicken wings, eggs, hash browns, sweet potato fries, red velvet waffles and more.
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.
Price: $35 at the door (free to RSVP)
Click here for more details, and to register
Wine & Cheese Fashion Social
This is a networking party. Enjoy cheese and wine while mingling with other professional New Yorkers. Your first glass of wine is free, and there will be a fashion show at the after-party, which will have a live DJ.
When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sky Room, 330 W. 40th
Price: $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets