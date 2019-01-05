ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Food and drink events worth seeking out in New York City this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in New York City this week. From a book signing to Prohibition Era-themed pub crawl, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Jamie Oliver Book Signing at Williams Sonoma Columbus Circle





Meet bestselling cookbook author Jamie Oliver and pick up his latest book, 5 Ingredients. The book features 130 new recipes using five ingredients for all kinds of dishes, including salads, pasta, chicken, vegetables and fish. Tickets include a copy of the book.

When: Thursday, January 10, 12-1 p.m.
Where: Williams Sonoma, 10 Columbus Circle, #114.
Price: $38.11
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lower East Side Prohibition Pub Crawl





Go back in time and join this Prohibition-themed pub crawl. Visit bars that used to be speakeasies during the Prohibition Era and learn about how alcohol was smuggled in and throughout the city. Dress up in 20s fashion and try some classic cocktails.

When: Monday, January 7, 6 p.m.
Where: The Burgary, 67 Clinton St.
Price: $34.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Imbible: Day Drinking





Enjoy this musical comedy show detailing the history of spirits and cocktails. Each ticket includes three complimentary cocktails, a build-your-own Bloody Mary, an Irish coffee and a seasonal Bellini.

When: Saturday, January 12, 2 p.m.
Where: New World Stages - The Green Room, 340 W. 50th St.
Price: $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
