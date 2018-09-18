Former 'Sesame Street' writer says Bert and Ernie are a couple

A former "Sesame Street" writer has confirmed what fans have suspected for years - Bert and Ernie are a couple.Mark Saltzman told LGBTQ lifestyle website Queerty that when writing Bert and Ernie, he always felt they were a gay couple.He said they didn't have any other way to contextualize them, and that the sketches he wrote would reflect the dynamic in his own same-sex relationship."Sesame Street" has denied the claims.The program says Bert and Ernie are best friends, and that as puppets, they don't have a sexual orientation.----------