Forrest Gump returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

Forrest Grump is running -- back to theaters that is!

That's right, 'Forrest Gump' fans can once again watch their favorite stars on the big screen, because the beloved film is returning to theaters to celebrate its 25 anniversary.

Fans can grab their box of chocolates and head to the movies on June 23 or 25.

Information about tickets and showings can be found on Fathom Events' website.

RELATED: 'Steel Magnolias' returning to theaters for 30th anniversary

To celebrate the Academy Award winning film, Paramount Pictures plans to release a two-disc Blu-ray package which will be loaded with extras.
