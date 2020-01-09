Fran Drescher bringing 'The Nanny' to Broadway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get set for a battle of the babysitters on Broadway: Just like "Mrs. Doubtfire," now "The Nanny" is bound for the Great White Way.The show is being developed with help from the star of the original sitcom, Fran Drescher.Music and lyrics will be written by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom and three-time Emmy winner and Tony Award Nominee Adam Schlesinger. They most recently won a 2019 Emmy award together for their work in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."Drescher joked she would like to reprise the role herself, but says the name of the show would need to be changed from "The Nanny" to "The Granny."There's no timeline yet for an opening date.----------