Arts & Entertainment

Fran Drescher bringing 'The Nanny' to Broadway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get set for a battle of the babysitters on Broadway: Just like "Mrs. Doubtfire," now "The Nanny" is bound for the Great White Way.

The show is being developed with help from the star of the original sitcom, Fran Drescher.

Music and lyrics will be written by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom and three-time Emmy winner and Tony Award Nominee Adam Schlesinger. They most recently won a 2019 Emmy award together for their work in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

Drescher joked she would like to reprise the role herself, but says the name of the show would need to be changed from "The Nanny" to "The Granny."

There's no timeline yet for an opening date.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattantheaterbroadway
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
92-year-old woman found dead in Queens street
Police need help after human skull found in mining pit
Rabbi whose Hanukkah party was interrupted by attack calls for healing
Police: Long lines at vehicle office in NJ send customer into rage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Pit bull attacks 1-year-old boy, good Samaritan in NY: Police
Show More
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Video shows NTSB examining wreckage from horrific Pa. Turnpike crash
Girl's mouth catches on fire during dental procedure
LI students to sue district after 'culturally insensitive' photo
No Oscars host for 2nd year in a row
More TOP STORIES News