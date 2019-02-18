ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Freddie Highmore talks about directing an episode of 'The Good Doctor'

Jennifer Matarese interviews Freddie Highmore about playing "Dr. Shaun Murphy" and also directing an episode of "The Good Doctor."

NEW YORK --
The Good Doctor will be back for season three. If that news wasn't exciting enough for star Freddie Highmore (Dr. Shaun Murphy) he's directing the next episode of the show.

"It was incredibly exciting especially because it was an early renewal and it came just in time before we finished shooting season two," Highmore said, "and so it's lovely not only for the cast, but for the whole crew to know that we will be back filming again in June."

This marks Highmore's first time directing an episode of The Good Doctor.

"The cast and crew are incredibly supportive and so in that way you feel like you are never alone, there's always a true collaboration and yeah, I'd love to do more as time goes by," Highmore said.

In the episode "Risk and Reward" Shaun finds himself butting heads and running into numerous problems with the new chief of surgery, Dr. Jackson Han (Daniel Dae Kim).

"He sees him (Shaun) as more of a liability than an asset to the hospital, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out," Highmore said. "But, it was a real honor to direct the episode in which he comes in for the first time."

As season two develops, so does Shaun's love for Lea. But, loyal viewers know that she has a boyfriend and that is not sitting well with Shaun.

"More of that will be explored as the end of the season comes around, and obviously there are four more episodes now that will not only look at the direction of Shaun's love story, but also in his position at the hospital," Highmore said.

Don't miss the next episode of The Good Doctor Monday, February 18 at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
