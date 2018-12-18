ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance

EMBED </>More Videos

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

LOS ANGELES, California --
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

In separate lawsuits filed Monday in federal court, Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his dance dubbed "The Carlton Dance" without permission or credit.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

RELATED: Fortnite the reason for hundreds of divorces, website says


Ribeiro says North Carolina-based Epic Games and Delaware-based Take Two used his dance he first performed on a 1991 "Fresh Prince" episode. He's asking for a judge's order to stop both games from using his moves.

Ribeiro says he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance.

Epic Games and Take Two spokesmen didn't respond to requests for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttheftcrimeNBACalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert
The best deals on outdoor tours in New York City this week | Hoodline
Sandy Kenyon: 'Roma' could get Netflix 1st Best Picture nod
Can't-miss film events in New York City this week | Hoodline
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on bus
Housing Secretary Carson to meet with mayor about NYCHA
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding toddler due in court
2 Chicago police officers fatally struck by train
Changes made to controversial Holland Tunnel decorations
Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert
Armed robbery of $45k in cell phones caught on camera
Flynn heads to sentencing, after final jabs at FBI
Show More
NYPD: Sex offender in attempted abduction may have more victims
More money returned after truck spilled cash on NJ highway
Two bias attacks in NYC hours apart, one victim hospitalized
Suspect surrenders in mom's murder near newborn daughter
AccuWeather forecast for holiday travel
More News