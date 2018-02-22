SANDY KENYON

From the big screen to Broadway: 'Frozen: The Musical'

Reporter Sandy Kenyon has the latest on "Frozen: The Musical" which starts previews Thursday

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
This week marks the end of a four-year journey to bring "Frozen" from the big screen to a Broadway stage.

The official "Frozen: The Musical" opening is a month away, but first previews begin Thursday -- and millions of dollars of tickets have already been sold in advance due to the popularity of the original movie.

The source of the new show is the highest-grossing animated film of all time, with a total take of more than $1.2 billion.

"Frozen: The Musical" first came to life in Denver. Since closing there last fall, much work has been done to get ready for Broadway.

The two stars are all about "shattering expectations," said Caissie Levy, one of the leading ladies.

"People come in expecting one thing, and it takes a minute when they get something else," she said.

Levy plays Queen Elsa, who turns her world cold with a glance. One touch can frost over entire landscapes! Still, she seems more vulnerable than vindictive.

Patti Murin plays her sister, Anna, who must remain apart and estranged from Elsa for most of the stage show, which, as Patty explains, "kind of embraces the darker side of the story."

It remains family-friendly, but this musical is not intended for little kids and not recommended for children younger than eight.

"It's quite adult," Levy explained. "There's a lot in the show that's a little racy and funny. There's stuff in there for the adults that the kids wouldn't necessarily pick up on."

Fans of the film will recognize their favorite characters, but these two female characters and their sisterhood lie at the heart of this new version.

"We have many wonderful leading men in our show, but ultimately, the story isn't about them," Murin said.

Levy agreed.

"In this day and age, people want to see a story about two strong, flawed women who overcome obstacles and prevail, and that's what 'Frozen: The Musical' is about," she said.

