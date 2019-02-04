Fun food and drink events in New York City this week

Thermomix February Cooking Class

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From a cooking class to a Williamsburg food tour, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Discover the joys of the Thermomix TM5 at this free cooking class. Learn techniques and recipes to simplify your cooking.Saturday, February 9, 2-4 p.m.ICE Institute of Culinary Education, 225 Liberty St., Floor 3, Room 33FreeCelebrate your girlfriends at Monarch Rooftop's Galentine's Day buffet. In addition to a buffet, champagne and sangria, there will be fun activities like prosecco pong and hairstyling. Proceeds from the event will benefit Bethenny Frankel's B Strong Foundation, which provides crisis intervention for women.Sunday, February 10, 1-4 p.m.Monarch Rooftop, 71 W. 35th St.$35Gain valuable knowledge about wine with this wine-tasting deal of three reds and three whites. The wine-tasting dinner for two includes an appetizer, choice of entrees for two and a bottle of wine.1742 Wine Bar, 1742 Second Ave.$49Enjoy the delicacies of Williamsburg on this tour of Brooklyn eateries. The two-hour guided tour samples barbecue, bagels, chocolate and ice cream. All food is included in the ticket price.Bedford Avenue and North 7th Street$19 (Food Tour for One). More deals available.