Fun food and drink events in New York City this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From a cooking class to a Williamsburg food tour, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Thermomix February Cooking Class
Discover the joys of the Thermomix TM5 at this free cooking class. Learn techniques and recipes to simplify your cooking.
When: Saturday, February 9, 2-4 p.m.
Where: ICE Institute of Culinary Education, 225 Liberty St., Floor 3, Room 33
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Galentine's Day at Monarch Rooftop
Celebrate your girlfriends at Monarch Rooftop's Galentine's Day buffet. In addition to a buffet, champagne and sangria, there will be fun activities like prosecco pong and hairstyling. Proceeds from the event will benefit Bethenny Frankel's B Strong Foundation, which provides crisis intervention for women.
When: Sunday, February 10, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Monarch Rooftop, 71 W. 35th St.
Price: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Wine-Tasting Dinner at 1742 Wine Bar
Gain valuable knowledge about wine with this wine-tasting deal of three reds and three whites. The wine-tasting dinner for two includes an appetizer, choice of entrees for two and a bottle of wine.
Where: 1742 Wine Bar, 1742 Second Ave.
Price: $49
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Brooklyn Food Tour
Enjoy the delicacies of Williamsburg on this tour of Brooklyn eateries. The two-hour guided tour samples barbecue, bagels, chocolate and ice cream. All food is included in the ticket price.
Where: Bedford Avenue and North 7th Street
Price: $19 (Food Tour for One). More deals available.
Click here for more details, and to score this deal