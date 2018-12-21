Fun music events in New York City this week

From an "American Idol" Broadway show to an Eric Clapton tribute, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
'Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show'
Former "American Idol" season two contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are performing in a holiday-themed Broadway show. They will sing on-theme songs from Dean Martin, Carol Burnett and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Where: Imperial Theatre, 249 W. 45th St.
Price: $49 - $99
Musical Salute to Sade, Lauryn Hill & Jill Scott
Singer Emilie Surtees is putting on a tribute to Sade, Lauryn Hill and Jill Scott. She will be performing their R&B songs in her own way.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Price: $10 (8 p.m. show); Free (10 p.m. show)
Eric Clapton Acoustic Tribute
Spiros Soukis and Hendrik Helmer will be putting on this Eric Clapton tribute. Listen to the musicians cover Clapton's classic rock songs like "Layla" and more.
When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Price: $10
