ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun music events in New York City this week

Imperial Theatre. | Photo: Yuri Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From an "American Idol" Broadway show to an Eric Clapton tribute, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

'Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show'





Former "American Idol" season two contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are performing in a holiday-themed Broadway show. They will sing on-theme songs from Dean Martin, Carol Burnett and more.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Where: Imperial Theatre, 249 W. 45th St.
Price: $49 - $99
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Musical Salute to Sade, Lauryn Hill & Jill Scott





Singer Emilie Surtees is putting on a tribute to Sade, Lauryn Hill and Jill Scott. She will be performing their R&B songs in her own way.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Price: $10 (8 p.m. show); Free (10 p.m. show)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eric Clapton Acoustic Tribute





Spiros Soukis and Hendrik Helmer will be putting on this Eric Clapton tribute. Listen to the musicians cover Clapton's classic rock songs like "Layla" and more.

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Must-see movies this holiday season
Sandy Kenyon reviews Jennifer Lopez's 'Second Act'
NYPD officer entertains tourists waiting for Springsteen
Who will Colton pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Firefighters battle flames in Midtown high-rise building
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds
Entire interior of 5-story building collapses in Manhattan
NYPD officer entertains tourists waiting for Springsteen
Manhole fire closes Carmine's in Times Square for Friday
Aquarium apologizes for viral tweet about 'thicc girl' otter
Dispute leads to stabbing outside NYC BBQ restaurant
Fiance of missing Colorado mom taken into custody
Show More
Woman apologizes for video belittling child's weight
NYC changing snowstorm plan after Snowvember commuter chaos
Trump warns a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Woman fatally struck by charter bus in Lower Manhattan
2 charged in LI sex trafficking involving 12-year-old girl
More News