Fun music events in New York City this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From an "American Idol" Broadway show to an Eric Clapton tribute, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Former "American Idol" season two contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are performing in a holiday-themed Broadway show. They will sing on-theme songs from Dean Martin, Carol Burnett and more.Saturday, Dec. 22, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.Imperial Theatre, 249 W. 45th St.$49 - $99Singer Emilie Surtees is putting on a tribute to Sade, Lauryn Hill and Jill Scott. She will be performing their R&B songs in her own way.Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.$10 (8 p.m. show); Free (10 p.m. show)Spiros Soukis and Hendrik Helmer will be putting on this Eric Clapton tribute. Listen to the musicians cover Clapton's classic rock songs like "Layla" and more.Sunday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m.Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.$10