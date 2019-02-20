ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun performing and visual arts events in New York City this week

MoMA PS1. | Photo: Dewan A./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this week, from a Bruce Nauman exhibit to a Latin dance class.

---

Night at the Museum: Bruce Nauman Closing Party





This is the final weekend of the MoMA PS1's galleries featuring retrospective Bruce Nauman: Disappearing Acts. There will be a DJ in the VW Dome, as well as cocktails and snack foods. The galleries will be open until midnight.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 8-11:59 p.m.
Where: MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Queens
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ANYBODY: An Improvised Historical Hip-Hopera with North Coast





New York City's combination hip-hop and improvisational comedy group, North Coast, will be putting on a "hip-hopera," or a hip hop opera. The group will ask the audience for a historical figure and center their performance around the chosen person.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 9-10:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Price: $15 (General Admission); $20 (Door)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Salsa & Bachata Lesson + After Party





Enjoy this one-hour professional Latin dance lesson. The class is open to all levels of dance experience. Each ticket guarantees admission to the after-party directly following the class.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m.
Where: 230 Fifth, 230 Fifth Ave.
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
