Fun performing and visual arts events in New York City this week

Night at the Museum: Bruce Nauman Closing Party

ANYBODY: An Improvised Historical Hip-Hopera with North Coast

Salsa & Bachata Lesson + After Party

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this week, from a Bruce Nauman exhibit to a Latin dance class.---This is the final weekend of the MoMA PS1's galleries featuring retrospective Bruce Nauman: Disappearing Acts. There will be a DJ in the VW Dome, as well as cocktails and snack foods. The galleries will be open until midnight.Friday, Feb. 22, 8-11:59 p.m.MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave., Queens$15New York City's combination hip-hop and improvisational comedy group, North Coast, will be putting on a "hip-hopera," or a hip hop opera. The group will ask the audience for a historical figure and center their performance around the chosen person.Friday, Feb. 22, 9-10:30 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$15 (General Admission); $20 (Door)Enjoy this one-hour professional Latin dance lesson. The class is open to all levels of dance experience. Each ticket guarantees admission to the after-party directly following the class.Friday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m.230 Fifth, 230 Fifth Ave.$12.50